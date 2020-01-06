Insider Buying: Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) CEO Purchases 1,411 Shares of Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.