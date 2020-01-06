Insider Buying: Dorsavi Ltd (ASX:DVL) Insider Acquires 1,070,000 Shares of Stock

Dorsavi Ltd (ASX:DVL) insider Michael Panaccio acquired 1,070,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,960.00 ($21,248.23).

Michael Panaccio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Panaccio 549,148 shares of Dorsavi stock.

Dorsavi Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.05.

About Dorsavi

dorsaVi Ltd engages in the distribution of motion analysis technologies in Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company manufactures wearable sensors, software, and sophisticated algorithms to measure movement and muscle activation. It offers ViSafe, a wearable sensor technology that tracks, analyzes, and reports how employees move through their daily work lives and take the guess work out of workplace injuries and safety risks; and ViMove, a wearable sensor technology, which provides patient care and exercise plans, patient engagement and recovery programs, and new services and rehabilitation programs.

