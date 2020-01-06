Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys $65,250.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 92,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.