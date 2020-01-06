Insider Buying: Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($24,680.85).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vgi Partners Asian alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).

On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Shares of ASX:VG8 traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$2.31 ($1.64). 34,268 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vgi Partners Asian has a one year low of A$2.27 ($1.61) and a one year high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

About Vgi Partners Asian

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vgi Partners Asian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vgi Partners Asian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.