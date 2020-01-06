Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Sells $22,928.22 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $22,928.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,687.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

