Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $255,780.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,094,959.50.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

