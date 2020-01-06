Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $1,349,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,191,310.38.

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $171,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $289,430.46.

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 25,655 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $996,696.75.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $63.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

