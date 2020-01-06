Insider Selling: Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Sells $22,020.30 in Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 17,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $22,020.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maeve O’meara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88.

CSLT opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

