Insider Selling: Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $31,490.00 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,794 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.