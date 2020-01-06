Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $661,100.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00.

Elastic stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -36.71. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1,832.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 204.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 344.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 491,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

