Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $80.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $175,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

