Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Sells 807 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $50.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $209,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.