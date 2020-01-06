Insider Selling: International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $29,800.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

