Insider Selling: Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Insider Sells $27,048.00 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intrexon stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 936,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

