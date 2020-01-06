Insider Selling: Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) SVP Sells $24,449.60 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $24,449.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XON opened at $5.95 on Monday. Intrexon Corp has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $961.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XON. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

