Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $10,423.25 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 173 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $10,423.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IONS opened at $60.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,161 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

