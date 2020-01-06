Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Sells $435,237.60 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Blackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael R. Blackman sold 375 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $13,856.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $39.64 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $902.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 9.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

