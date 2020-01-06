Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 20,116 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NPTN stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.74. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

