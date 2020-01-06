Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $551,730.72 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.59 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $440,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

