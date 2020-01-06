Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells $12,734.40 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $12,734.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Paul Bryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Paul Bryce sold 83 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $858.22.

On Monday, November 4th, Richard Paul Bryce sold 88 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $649.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $8.35 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

