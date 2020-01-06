Insider Selling: RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Sells $133,309.62 in Stock

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.70.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in RLI by 2,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RLI by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

