Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

