Insights Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $1,112.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.31 or 0.06086614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

