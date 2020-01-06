Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. Insiders have sold 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

