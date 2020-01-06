Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.55% of Inspired Entertainment worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 432,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

