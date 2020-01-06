Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.