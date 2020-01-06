Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

