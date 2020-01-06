Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums’ shares have lagged the industry in the past year. The company has been battling higher SG&A expenses for a while now. During the third-quarter 2019, SG&A expenses rose 4.9% year on year caused by greater sales of licensed products. Also, Inter Parfums has significant currency risk exposure. In fact, foreign currency headwinds had an impact of $0.1 million on the company’s third-quarter performance. Moreover, stiff competition in the cosmetics and beauty segment remains a concern. Nevertheless, strength in the U.S. and European-based operations supported the top line, which grew year-over-year during the third quarter. Notably, the company has been focused on brand enhancement initiatives, and is on track with new product launches. Also, a strong cash position has been favoring Inter Parfums.”

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,396. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.