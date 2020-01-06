InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interxion Holding N.V. operates as a provider of carrier-neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company’s data centre facilitates processing, storage, sharing and distribution of data, content, applications and media among carriers and customers. Its carrier-neutral colocation services includes space, power, cooling to house its customers’ computing, network, storage and IT infrastructure. Additionally, Interxion also offers network monitoring, remote monitoring of customer equipment, systems management, engineering support services, cross connects, data backup and storage. The Company’s data centres are located in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and Madrid, the main data center markets in Europe. Interxion Holding N.V. is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INXN. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

INXN opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in InterXion by 106.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterXion by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in InterXion by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

