Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead Sells 7,807 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

