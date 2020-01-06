Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $31.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 982,787 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,059 shares of company stock valued at $876,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,182,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

