IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IIN stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in IntriCon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IntriCon by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IntriCon by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 257,208 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 173,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.