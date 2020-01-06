Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 624 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 624 ($8.21), 32,831 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 29,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 million and a P/E ratio of 34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 582.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 539.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 4,500 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($34,214.68).

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

