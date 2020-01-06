Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.91. 1,177,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,161,692. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.