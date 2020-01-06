Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISBC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

ISBC stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 241,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

