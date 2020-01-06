Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 92,564 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,032,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

