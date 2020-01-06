IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.92 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon and HitBTC. IOTA has a market capitalization of $506.25 million and $8.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, OKEx, FCoin, Cobinhood, Binance, Ovis, Coinone, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exrates and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

