Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Position Raised by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE:IRM opened at $30.64 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.39%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

