iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 234,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,451,100. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.