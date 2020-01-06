iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,408,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,396,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 217,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,142,000 after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $248.64 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

