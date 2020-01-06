iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Centric Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.7% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 898,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,714,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

