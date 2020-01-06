iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Up 1%

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38, 179,749 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2463 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares North American Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile (BATS:IGE)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

