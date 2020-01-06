iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $88.42 and a 1 year high of $106.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.