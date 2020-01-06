iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $104.47. 239,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,100. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.42 and a twelve month high of $106.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

