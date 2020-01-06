J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $115.24 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

