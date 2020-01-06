Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE:JHG opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 322,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 182,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.