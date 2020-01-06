Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.68. 279,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,933. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,444. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

