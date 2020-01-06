Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 6.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. 24,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,546. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

