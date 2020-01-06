Jibrel Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

