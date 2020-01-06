John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.00

Shares of John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63), with a volume of 40315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.75 ($1.61).

The firm has a market cap of $610.09 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

